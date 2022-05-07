Tajinder Bagga arrested again in Punjab after Mohali court issues order

A day after he was arrested by the Police and released within hours, BJP leader faces another arrest as a court in Mohali Saturday issued a warrant against him in connection with a case registered last month.

The arrest warrant was issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh.

"Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, s/o Pritpal Singh, r/o B-1/170, Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec 153-A, 505, 505 (2), 506 IPC. You are hereby directed to arrest the said and to produce him before me," the judge said in the order.

The next date for the case is May 23.

Earlier, the Police had booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

