Prime Minister Modi invites Japanese youth to visit India 'at least once'

Noting that India is as much optimistic about the technology-led and talent-led future as it is proud of its achievements of the past, Prime Minister on Monday recalled Swami Vivekanand's admiration for and urged Japanese youth should visit India at least once.

Addressing an Indian community programme here, the Prime Minister said that people-led governance in India today is constantly increasing the faith of people in democracy.

PM Modi said Swami Vivekanand was impressed by and he had suggested that India's youth should at least once visit the country during their lives.

"Taking this goodwill forward, I will like that youth of comes to India at least once in their lives," the Prime Minister said.

There was immense enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora for the programme and chants of 'Modi Modi and Jai Shree Ram' echoed in the hall as he began his speech.

"Whenever I come to Japan, I get extreme love from the people here. Some of you have been staying in Japan for years and have adapted the culture of this country. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the Indian diaspora for their contribution to Japan and at the same time appreciated their love for India.

"We Indians get attached to our 'karmbhoomi' with all our hearts but the love for our 'matribhoomi' never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths," PM Modi said.

He said people-led governance is truly working in India today. "This model of governance is making delivery efficient. This is the biggest reason for the constantly growing faith of people in democracy. Today India feels as much proud of its past as it is hopeful of technology-led, science-led, innovation-led and talent-led future," PM Modi said.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. PM Modi chaired a round-table meeting with top executives and CEOs of over 34 Japanese companies in Tokyo and invited the leaders to join India's 'Make in India for the World' campaign.

The Prime Minister will on Tuesday take part in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries -Japan, Australia, Inda and the US - to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives.

