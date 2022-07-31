Some Google Pixel 6a users say any fingerprint can unlock it: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Google Pixel 6a review: Smooth experience makes up for tiny imperfections
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled
Google starts rolling out new March 2022 Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones update
-
As the new Google Pixel 6a is now available more widely, some users have noticed that any fingerprint is able to unlock their new phones in a rather worrying security lapse by the tech giant.
According to 9To5Google, last week, two reports emerged about the Pixel 6a's under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS) allowing anybody to unlock it. This includes people that did not register their fingerprints ahead of time.
Now there are, so far, six additional reports of this occurring. They range from being able to unlock with a different finger that was not registered to being able to unlock another person's Pixel 6a, the report said.
One person said the issue did not occur again after removing all saved fingerprints and re-adding them.
The report mentioned that most buyers do not appear to have this issue with the Pixel 6a.
It is unclear if a new update will resolve the issue or whether there is a deeper hardware problem on affected phones, the report said.
This month, a report said that 36 per cent of Google Pixel owners wish to switch to other brands amid issues.
--IANS
vc/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU