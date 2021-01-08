Priyanka Gandhi meets MPs sitting on protest at Jantar Mantar

-
ALSO READ
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Will have to take firm steps if Jan 4 talks with govt fail: Farmer unions
SC asks Centre if protesting farmers are protected against Covid-19
Farmers' stir: Tomar says hopeful of positive outcome at January 4 meet
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the party's MPs from Punjab, who have been protesting against the farm laws.
Priyanka met them at her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence.
The MPs -- Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and others -- have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since December 7. Many Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid have joined their protest to show solidarity with them.
Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa said: "We will sit here till the farmers protest against the new farm laws continues. The government should withdraw the new farm laws and look into their demands and resolve the matter."
Gurjit Singh Aujla said: "The Punjab Congress is with farmers from day one and it is our responsibility to support the farmers... the protest will continue till the government takes back its decisions."
The three laws are The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
--IANS
miz/dpb/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU