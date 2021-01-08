Priyanka Gandhi meets MPs sitting on protest at Jantar Mantar

Congress leader Vadra on Friday met the party's MPs from Punjab, who have been protesting against the farm laws.

Priyanka met them at her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence.

The MPs -- Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and others -- have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since December 7. Many Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid have joined their protest to show solidarity with them.

Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa said: "We will sit here till the farmers protest against the new farm laws continues. The government should withdraw the new farm laws and look into their demands and resolve the matter."

Gurjit Singh Aujla said: "The Punjab Congress is with farmers from day one and it is our responsibility to support the farmers... the protest will continue till the government takes back its decisions."

The three laws are The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

--IANS

miz/dpb/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)