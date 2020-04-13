Prolonged coronavirus lockdown could make India's summer water crisis worse

One of the reasons the power grid did not break down on Sunday, April 5, despite the almost 32 Gw fluctuation in less than an hour is a tribute to the painstaking work the engineers and supervisors have done developing it over the years. Quite the opposite has happened in city administrations.

This summer could be a stress test they might find difficult to pass. For municipal and panchayat administrators in India, April is the month when bad news begins to pour in. The local bodies begin to receive complaints of water taps running dry, of leaking water pipes, of sewage contaminating ...