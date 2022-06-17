Prophet remarks row intensifies in J-K, shutdown in parts of Srinagar

Parts of observed a shutdown on Friday over the controversial remarks made by two now-sacked BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Most of the shops and business establishments were shut in old city areas, popularly known as downtown Srinagar, and in and around the Lal Chowk city centre, they said.

However, public transport and private vehicles were plying in these areas, according to the officials.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in sensitive places of the city and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order, the officials said.

Protests were held in several parts of last Friday against remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and party's former Delhi unit media chief Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

The comments led to an intense backlash in several Islamic countries and calls for a boycott of Indian products. There have been protests in many Indian cities as well, while multiple FIRs have been registered against Sharma.

