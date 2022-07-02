Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours, internet remains suspended

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
Udaipur court transfers tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case to NIA
Man who supported Kanhaiya Lal murder on social media held in Noida
Udaipur murder accused filmed act for ISIS, NIA to seek custodial remand
Muslim organisations condemn tailor's gruesome killing in Udaipur
-
The district administration here on Saturday relaxed for four hours the curfew imposed in seven police station areas in the wake of the killing of a tailor, officials said.
Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended.
With the situation gradually returning to normal, the curfew will be relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday, the officials said.
Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on Tuesday to avenge an "insult to Islam".
Following the incident, curfew was imposed in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina.
"Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm today. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday," Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said.
The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said.
With the peaceful conduct of Friday's Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which thousands participated, the administration decided to relax the curfew on Saturday, they said.
Four people have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU