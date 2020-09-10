Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: Stare reports 6,711 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 6,711 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths were reported in on Wednesday.

The State Health Department said that there were 64,028 active cases in the state and 2,16,901 recoveries have been reported. The death toll stands at 4,112.

comes in the five states that account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry had said.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases.

