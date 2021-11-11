Punjab approves policy for giving relief to cotton picking farm labourers

-
The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy formulated for extending relief to cotton picking farm labourers affected by the damage caused to the crop by the pink bollworm pest attack.
With this decision, 10 per cent of the total compensation would be provided to the farm labourers affected by the pest attack on cotton crop, according to a government statement.
Pink bollworm attack had caused extensive damage to cotton crop in Mansa, Sangrur, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Barnala districts.
The Punjab government last month announced releasing a sum of over Rs 416 crore to compensate cotton growers for their crop loss due to pink bollworm pest attack.
Of this amount, 10 per cent would be given to the cotton picking workers as relief.
On the issue of post-matric scholarship for scheduled caste students, the cabinet deliberated upon the hardships faced by the SC students who are beneficiaries of the scheme.
It was highlighted that the Centre had stopped giving its share of 60 per cent under this scheme from 2016, it said.
Resultantly, the Cabinet decided that the state government would bear its liability of 40 per cent amounting to Rs 433.96 crore, which would be released in two installments during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
