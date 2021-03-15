Punjab class 10, 12 board exams postponed by a month amid Covid surge

-
The Punjab School Education Board on Monday announced the postponement of the final exams of classes 10 and 12 by about a month in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The exams of class 10 will now start from May 4 instead of April 9, the date which was earlier scheduled, according to a statement issued by the PSEB.
The exams of 12th standard will start from April 20. Earlier, the exams were to begin from March 22.
The exams of classes 10 and 12 will end on May 24, it further said.
According to Janak Raj, PSEB Controller (exams), the three-hour exams of classes 10 and 12 will start at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively.
Raj also said there are around 6.40 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 of PSEB in the state.
Punjab has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases in the recent weeks.
