Nashik sees 1,376 new Covid-19 cases, schools shut in NMC area till Mar 31

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik



increased by 1,376 in Monday to reach 1,34,966, while six deaths took the toll to 2,176, an official said.

A total of 1,23,923 people have been discharged in the district, including 551 on Monday, the official added.

With 3,348 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in went up to 5,83,271, he said.

Due to the rise in cases, Municipal corporation said all schools in civic areas will be shut till March 31.

