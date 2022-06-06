Punjab CM Mann gives nod for setting up new township in Mohali

-
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a go-ahead for setting up a modern residential township in Mohali.
The decision was taken by the chief minister at a high-level meeting of the urban development department at his residence here, an official statement said.
Mann said that it was the need of the hour to develop the township to provide affordable housing facilities to the people of the tricity Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
He asked the officers of the department and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority to conceptualise and come up with a concrete proposal on this matter.
Mann said that the township should be a perfect blend of comfort, elegance and luxury, along with all safety measures, including fire fighting and others, for giving the best of residential services to the people.
A part of the township should also be developed as an industrial township so that the captains of industry from across the country can be invited for investing here, he said.
The chief minister said Mohali has good road, air and rail connectivity, and the proposed township has a huge potential of growth and progress.
