US becomes 101st country to ratify International Solar Alliance Agreement

The US has ratified the Solar Alliance Agreement.

The Instrument of Acceptance was handed over by US Embassy in India Charge D'Affaires Patricia Lacina during her meeting with AS(ER) Prabhat Kumar and JS (ED) Noor Rahman Sheikh.

The Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies.

Its basic motive is to facilitate energy access, ensure energy security, and drive energy transition in its member countries.

The was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilize efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions.

A total of 106 countries have signed the Framework Agreement. Out of 106 nations, 86 have signed and ratified the Framework Agreement. All member states of the United Nations are eligible to join the ISA.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has granted Observer Status to the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

It will help provide for regular and well-defined cooperation between the Alliance and the United Nations that would benefit global energy growth and development.

The ISA will help member countries develop low-carbon growth trajectories, with a particular focus on delivering impact in countries categorized as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

One of the important products of ISA is One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG).

The OSOWOG focuses on a framework for facilitating global cooperation, building a global ecosystem of interconnected renewable energy resources (mainly solar energy) that can be seamlessly shared.

