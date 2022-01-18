Illegal sand mining: ED raids multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against companies involved in illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.
They said at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Some people with political links are also stated to have been covered.
The state is poll-bound with voting slated to take place for its 117 assembly seats on February 20.
