Punjab to waive pending bills of those with power connection of up to 2 kW

The Punjab government on Wednesday waived power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW, a move that will put a burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the exchequer.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here.
The Punjab Cabinet also decided that disconnected electricity connections of consumers who could not pay their bills will also be restored.
Addressing the media, Channi, "We today decided that consumers having up to 2 kw load, who constitute 80 per cent of total consumers, their arrears will be waived and the government will bear this."
He said the government will pay arrears of the consumers to the power utility PSPCL.
Channi said it will put a financial burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the state exchequer.
