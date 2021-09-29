JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

IMD forecasts storm off Guj coast, asks fishermen not to venture into sea

Cyclone Gulab damages summer-sown crops just before harvesting
Business Standard

Punjab to waive pending bills of those with power connection of up to 2 kW

The move is expected to place a financial burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the state exchequer

Topics
Punjab | Punjab Government | Power bills

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Power supply, China
Photo: Bloomberg

The Punjab government on Wednesday waived power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW, a move that will put a burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the exchequer.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here.

The Punjab Cabinet also decided that disconnected electricity connections of consumers who could not pay their bills will also be restored.

Addressing the media, Channi, "We today decided that consumers having up to 2 kw load, who constitute 80 per cent of total consumers, their arrears will be waived and the government will bear this."

He said the government will pay arrears of the consumers to the power utility PSPCL.

Channi said it will put a financial burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the state exchequer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 29 2021. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.