Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale in Parliament, says PM Modi lied to nation

President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said French President Emmanuel Macron had told him that there was no secrecy pact with India on the jet deal, alleging that Prime Minister and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had lied to the nation about it.

"I personally met the French President and asked him if there was a secrecy pact with India. He told me that no such pact was signed between the two countries. He said he had no hesitation in saying this and that I can tell this to my country," Gandhi thundered in the

Gandhi said the price per plane during the UPA regime was Rs 520 crore (Rs 5.2 billion) but when Prime Minister went to France and "with some magic" powers, the price per plane increased to Rs 1,600 crore (Rs 16 billion).

"Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is here. She said she would reveal the price. But after that, she said clearly she cannot because the French and Indian governments have a secrecy pact."

"The Prime Minister has lied to the country. Sitharaman under pressure from the Prime Minister has lied to the country. They must tell the nation. The Prime Minister and the Defence Minister must tell the nation."

The mention of the deal triggered noisy protests from the ruling party MPs.