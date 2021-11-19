Railway Board issues order to resume serving cooked meals on trains

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet nod to 'PM Poshan' scheme for providing cooked meals to school kids
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
India's 1st upgraded rail station promises to offer 'airport experience'
Eastern Railway suspends 25 trains between May 24-29 due to cyclone Yaas
Mumbai's Andheri railway station undergoing redevelopment
-
The Railway Board has issued an order to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains, a service that was discontinued due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Railway Board, in a letter on Friday, asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service.
Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board also said.
"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.
Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU