Railways' multipurpose stalls to sell generic low-cost medicine at stations

Railways' (MPS) at stations could soon stock generic low-cost medicines, the has decided, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said at present, three chemist stalls are operational - all of them in Mumbai - one each at Churchgate, and

" has decided that a policy provision will be made that existing (MPS) at railway stations may be authorized to stock generic low-cost medicines also in accordance with the (PMBJP) scheme," he said.



Gohain said that under the existing Multi Purpose Stall (MPS) policy, in order to have single outlet/stall at platforms for non-catering items required during travelling, it has been decided such stalls wherein items permitted for sale are miscellaneous items, books/magazines/news paper, chemist stall items-OTC (over the counter) medicines and non-pharmacy items viz.dry/spray milk powder and other such items.



In the MPS policy, retailers/individuals/self help groups (SHGs)/registered sole proprietorship firms or a partnership firm/company, incorporated under Partnership Act 1932/ Companies Act 1956 amended from time to time are eligible to participate in the bidding process, he said.