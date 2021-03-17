Rains, thunderstorms likely in parts of Rajasthan from March 18-20

-
Many parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive light to moderate rain from March 18 to 20 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance developing over north India, the Meteorological Centre here said on Wednesday.
Some parts of the state may also witness thunderstorms during this period, it said.
A new western disturbance is coming into effect in north India. Due to this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Rajasthan from March 18 to 20, a Meteorological Centre spokesperson said.
Light rain accompanied with thunderstorms is likely in the Shekhawati region and adjoining districts on Thursday. Light rain is expected in northern parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions on March 19 and 20, the spokesperson said.
Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, while Sri Ganganagar recorded the lowest temperature at 32.9 degrees Celsius.
