Rajasthan adds 5,771 fresh Covid-19 infections, 25 more fatalities

on Monday recorded 5,771 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state's total tally to 3,69,564, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,951, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 961, followed by 709 in Udaipur, 683 in Kota and 628 in Jodhpur, the report stated.

Of the latest fatalities, five each were reported from Jodhpur and Udaipur, three from Jaipur, two each from Bikaner and Nagaur, and one each from Ajmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Karauli and Kota.

The number of active cases in stands at 36,441. So far, 3,30,172 people have recovered in the state, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)