Congress announces 23 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar's daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar.
Former Punjab minister Ashwani Sekhri has been again fielded from his Batala assembly seat, which he lost last time. Former MLA Harchand Kaur has been fielded from Mehal Kalan (SC) constituency.
The Congress had announced 86 candidates in the first list. Punjab has a total of 117 assembly constituencies.
Sitting MLA from Bhoa (SC) seat Joginder Pala has been fielded from the same constituency and Ramanjeet Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib constituency.
The party has also fielded Vijay Kalra from Guru Har Sahai, after its sitting MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh Sodhi switched over to the BJP.
Ashu Bangar, who switched over to the Congress from the AAP, has been fielded from Ferozepur rural.
The party has dropped Amrik Singh Dhillon from Samrala and fielded Raja Gill in his place.
Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.
