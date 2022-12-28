JUST IN
Rajasthan govt receives award for 'effective government communication'
Delhi likely to get some relief from cold, dense fog till Jan 1: IMD
Covid-19 pandemic, political drama rocked Mumbai civic body in 2022
Govt invites applications for judicial, technical positions at NCLAT
Pragya Thakur case: K'taka Police issue notice to complainant to join probe
3 terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
Fire erupts in 20 shops in Mumbai's Kurla area; no injuries reported
UP govt planning to buy 6,000 buses for Rs 200 crore before Maha Kumbh 2025
Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail
11,547 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Here are five global space exploration missions to watch out for in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt receives award for 'effective government communication'

It may be noted that nearly 20 lakh people have been connected with WhatsApp groups at all gram panchayats and ward levels across the state

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | Communication Policy

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

Rajasthan government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been honoured with the "Effective Government Communication Award" for taking public welfare schemes through digital media to the general public and the beneficiaries.

The award was given by the Public Relations Society of India (PSRI) at Bhopal on Tuesday.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel presented the award to Arun Joshi, Additional Director, DIPR at the 44th Annual Convention of PSRI.

MP Uday Singh, National President of PRSI Ajit Pathak, and public relations professionals from different states were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that nearly 20 lakh people have been connected with WhatsApp groups at all gram panchayats and ward levels across the state. Publicity materials are being sent daily on the WhatsApp groups.

The department has done innovations like the Information e-Bulletin, Sujus Video Bulletin, and Sujus Awaaz (Podcast) through which information about daily news, interviews of beneficiaries, and important government decisions are made available.

Apart from this, a Sujus Mobile App has also been launched by the department in which all press notes, special articles, success stories, important photographs, e-bulletin, video bulletin, Sujus Awaz, and live programs of welfare schemes are displayed on mobile.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 12:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.