Rajasthan HC Judge recuses himself from hearing case involving Robert Vadra

A Rajasthan High Court judge on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a money laundering case involving businessman Robert Vadra.
The matter was listed for hearing in the court of Justice Manoj Kumar Garg at the Jodhpur seat of the high court.
The hearing was adjourned and its next date will be fixed after a new single bench is determined by the high court administration to hear the case which is related to some land deals in Rajasthan.
The high court has already stayed the arrest of Vadra, who is Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, and it will remain in force till next the hearing.
