Rajasthan HC Judge recuses himself from hearing case involving Robert Vadra

A Rajasthan High Court judge on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a money laundering case involving businessman Robert Vadra.

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

The matter was listed for hearing in the court of Justice Manoj Kumar Garg at the Jodhpur seat of the high court.

The hearing was adjourned and its next date will be fixed after a new single bench is determined by the high court administration to hear the case which is related to some land deals in Rajasthan.

The high court has already stayed the arrest of Vadra, who is Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, and it will remain in force till next the hearing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 24 2021. 23:30 IST

