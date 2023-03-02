JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rajasthan is aiming to become a major exporting state: REPC Official

Rajasthan is aiming to become a major exporting state in the coming years, an official of the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) has said

Topics
Rajasthan government | rajasthan | Trade exports

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

imports, exports, trade, foreign trade
Photo: Bloomberg

Rajasthan is aiming to become a major exporting state in the coming years, an official of the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) has said.

The state had exported goods worth Rs 72,000 crore in 2021-22, out of which 11 per cent were handicraft items, REPC Chairman Rajiv Arora said.

"The current fiscal is very turbulent due to geopolitics for which freight costs have risen exorbitantly. But we are expecting that exports from the state in 2022-23 will be around Rs 82,000 crore," Arora said.

In its first international EXPO at Jodhpur on March 20-22, the REPC will showcase the state's products like handicrafts, textiles, garments, agricultural products, spices, stone and marble ware, he said here on Wednesday.

The state is laying focus on the MSME sector, Arora said adding that the government has decided to give interest subvention for projects up to Rs 50 crore.

The state government has also stated in its industrial policy that incentives will be given for asset creation. Besides this, production and turnover-linked incentives will also be extended by the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:42 IST

