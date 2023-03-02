JUST IN
Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle for Tejashwi becoming Bihar CM: RJD MLA
Business Standard

Victory at Erode East testimony of Dravidian model of politics: MK Stalin

Even as the counting of votes in Erode East constituency is yet to be completed, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the "victory at Erode East constituency

Topics
mk stalin on AIADMK | mk stalin | All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

IANS  |  Chennai 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Even as the counting of votes in Erode East constituency is yet to be completed, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the "victory at Erode East constituency was for the Dravidian model of politics".

He was addressing media persons at the party headquarters on Thursday as the results of EVKS Elangovan in the constituency were coming.

Stalin said, "People have given a big support for the Dravidian model and taught EPS yet another big lesson. This bypoll will act as an anchor for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I thank all of them who voted for us. Will continue to strive for victory."

After the conclusion of the seventh round of counting, the Congress leader and DMK front candidate, E.V.K.S. Elangovan had established a lead of 33,612 votes. While Elangovan secured 53,548 votes, his nearest rival, AIADMK candidate, K.S. Thenarasu could get only 19,936 votes.

The counting of votes has been stopped for the lunch break and will resume soon.

--IANS

aal/dpb

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 14:59 IST

