Rajasthan ministers lock horns over curfew timings on New Year Eve

-
ALSO READ
France tightens Covid-19 measures but no curfew for New Year's eve
Goa extends Covid curfew; restaurants, bars to reopen with 50% capacity
South Africa lifts night curfew imposed nearly 2 years ago amid Covid-19
Coronavirus puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
-
Two Rajasthan ministers locked horns on Friday discussing whether to give 2 hour-relaxation in night curfew for people to celebrate New Year.
The decision to give relaxation was taken in a cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
In the meeting, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that public was averse to the idea of relaxation in the curfew timings.
As he made the comment, he was interjected by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who put forth his view saying that the Chief Minister should know the right thing.
He said youngsters of the state were looking forward to the decision of the meeting in the hope of a relaxation.
He said a tremendous revolt would happen if the curfew timing was not altered, and that there was a risk that despite the ban people will celebrate on roads.
"Who is going to listen to you?" he said, referring to the health minister.
As the row heated, Gehlot had to intervene and ask Khachariyawas to drop the matter.
He said their sentiments were conveyed to the people as 1.90 lakh people were watching the meeting live on social media platforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU