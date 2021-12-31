TN sees further rise in daily Covid-19 cases: 1,155 infected, 11 fatalities

-
: Tamil Nadu recorded a sharp rise with 1,155 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, including returnees from domestic and overseas destinations, thereby pushing the caseload to 27,48,045, the Health Department said.
The death toll mounted to 36,776 with 11 more people succumbing to the contagion, a bulletin said here.
New Covid-19 infections have been increasing in Tamil Nadu over the last two days.
Recoveries were lesser compared to new infections: 603 people got discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 27,03,799 and leaving 7,470 active infections.
A total of 1,04,615 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,74,44,243.
Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for most of the fresh infections with 589 and 137 cases respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.
As many as 25 districts reported new infections below 10. Ariyalur recorded the least with nil new cases.
The returnees were from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Oman and West Bengal, the bulletin said.
