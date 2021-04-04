Rajasthan reports 1,729 fresh coronavirus infections, 2 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
Rajasthan imposes night curfew in eight districts; increases no-mask fine
Major lasting health effects in Covid-19 patients after hospitalisation
Covid-19: India performed better than other developed nations, says govt
India in talks with all coronavirus vaccine manufacturers: Health Ministry
-
Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.
One death each was reported from Ajmer and Nagaur districts, it said.
The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said.
A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU