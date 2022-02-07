Rajasthan sees 12 new coronavirus deaths, 2,298 cases; active cases 40,880

Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, raising the death toll to 9,391, while 2,298 fresh infections were reported on Monday, official data showed.

A total of 403 new cases were recorded in Jaipur, 239 in Jodhpur, 131 in Jhunjhunu, 123 in Alwar, 114 in Rajsamand, 105 in Bhilwara, 104 in Pali.

According to the Health Department data, 7,299 more people recoveredfrom the infection, while the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 40,880 in the state.

Of the 12 new coronavirus-related fatalities, two each were in Jaipur-Jhalwad-Sikar and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Kota.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)