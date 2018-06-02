Rajinikanth should withdraw remarks on Tuticorin Sterlite row, says Pudu CM

V Narayanasamy today took exception to the remarks made by that 'anti-social elements' had 'infiltrated' the anti-sterlite protests in Tuticorin recently.

Addressing reporters here today Narayanasamy said should come out with proof in support of his allegation that anti-social elements had crept into the anti-sterlite stir held last month.

"Without showing any proof he should not make such off the cuff comments as it would only hurt the sentiments of the people and others who had protested against the copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, posing threat to the environment," the said.

He suspected that the 67-year-old could have been acting as per the guidance of 'some persons.'



When the entire nation was jolted by the police firing on anti-sterlite protesters in that district, which left 13 dead, should not have made such comments, he said.

"The should withdraw his views if he is magnanimous.. None would accept the Superstar's views on the stir," he added.

Rajinikanth had on May 30 visited Tuticorin and met some of the persons injured in the violence during the protest demanding closure of there.

"Some anti-social elements infiltrated... (the protesting locals). It is their handiwork," he had said and expressed grief that 'this noble protest' had ended on a bloody note.

The residents of Tuticorin were protesting for the closure of the factory for 99 days.

Agitators turned violent on May 22, the 100th day of their protest against the copper unit, and 13 people were killed in police action on May 22 and 23.

On the by-election results for 4 Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats in the country, Narayanasamy said it showed that the parties coming under the secular front had greater sway and added if they unite 'it would be easy to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary polls.'



Reacting to the NDA government's policy in fixing fuel prices, the said this policy alone would be enough for the BJP to suffer a crushing defeat in the next