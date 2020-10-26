Ransomware attack on restaurant chain Mithaas, Noida police launches probe

-
ALSO READ
Indian firms did well against cyberattacks after chaos amid lockdown: EY
Dr Reddy's Laboratories shuts all units after cyber attack on servers
Indian cybersecurity services expected to grow to $7.6 bn by 2022: DSCI
How a little known Delhi-based cyber firm became top spy for hire
Several files gutted in fire at Noida Authority office, probe ordered
-
Cyber criminals have allegedly hacked data of restaurant chain Mithaas with ransomware, with Noida police launching a probe into the matter, according to officials.
An FIR was lodged at the Phase 3 police station on Sunday and investigation launched into the online crime, they said.
The case comes within a fortnight of a similar incident with fast food and snack company Haldiram's, whose servers were also attacked with ransomware, a virus used to encrypt data by hackers who then demand a ransom to decrypt it.
In the complaint to police, a Mithaas representative said the hacking and ransomware implant on their company server took place in the afternoon of October 22.
" due to which all our data has been encrypted in a particular format due to which complete data has become useless for us and there is a ransomware screen in front which is asking us to contact them for further information of recovery," the FIR stated.
The company, which runs outlets in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, said it has been provided a recovery link and the compromised system is located at their office in the industrial Sector 63 here.
When contacted, a local police official told PTI, "The matter is under investigation."
Earlier this month, hackers allegedly stole crucial data of popular food and snack company Haldiram's and demanded Rs 7,50,000 for releasing the information which included financial and sales details.
The unidentified accused had hacked the server of the company based in the industrial Sector 62 here using ransomware, according to the officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU