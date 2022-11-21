Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public viewing for 5 days a week from Dec 1

Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week from December 1, an official statement said on Monday.

People can pay a visit on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, except on gazetted holidays, in five time slots of one hour each, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, it said.

They can also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays, the statement issued by the President's secretariat said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the .

Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt from 8 am-9 am, it said.

This event will not take place on Saturdays that are gazetted holidays and on days so notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Visitors can book their slots online at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)