JUST IN
Tesla announces Model S, X launch in China, prices to be unveiled on Friday
Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on Kanjhawala woman's death
Cold wave conditions return to Delhi, AQI recorded in 'very poor' category
Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted
Millets solution to food shortage, healthier than rice, wheat: Jaishankar
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': EAM Jaishankar to critics
98 people injured in road accidents during New Year celebrations in Lucknow
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category in New Year as AQI reaches 301
Latest LIVE: India on side of peace, says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war
Scientist explains gamma-ray emitting bubbles around Milky Way's centre
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tesla announces Model S, X launch in China, prices to be unveiled on Friday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ratan Tata pays tributes to former associate Krishna Kumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close associate R.K. Krishna Kumar who passed away here on New Year Day

Topics
Ratan Tata | Tata

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts
Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close associate R.K. Krishna Kumar who passed away here on New Year Day.

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishna Kumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally," said Ratan Tata.

He described Krishna Kumar as "a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all".

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R.K. Krishna Kumar shall be performed here on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m.

Krishna Kumar, former Director of Tata Sons and ex-Vice-Chairman of IHCL and other companies, passed away here on Sunday, aged 84.

The Tata Group companies, the corporate world and others have paid homage on his passing and recalled his services to the Indian business community.

---IANS

qn/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ratan Tata

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 11:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU