Mumbai Police recovers drugs worth Rs 1.2 cr, arrests 3 from Mahim, Virar

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers including African nationals and recovered drugs.
The arrests were made by the Ghatkopar unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell from Mahim and Virar areas. The officials recovered 610 gram of MD drugs worth Rs 1.22 crore in the international market.
A case was registered and further investigation is underway.
Earlier on December 30, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Worli unit) of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 24 lakh from their possession in the Mahim area.
Mumbai Police said the accused were "planning to supply the drugs likely to be used at a party for New Year".
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 08:56 IST
