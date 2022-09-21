Govt appoints Ratan Tata, two others as trustees of PM CARES Fund

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund as he chaired a meeting where it was discussed that the initiative has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, his office said on Wednesday.
Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund on Tuesday during which a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund, the statement said.
It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building, it said.
The prime minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.
The meeting was attended by PM CARES Fund trustees Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund -- Justice K T Thomas, former Supreme Court judge; former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons -- also attended the meeting.
The trust also decided to nominate following eminent persons for constitution of Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund: Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Sudha Murthy, former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation; Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.
Prime Minister Modi said the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund, according to the statement.
He said their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 14:49 IST
