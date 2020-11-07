Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

-
ALSO READ
Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in Sept: Icra
Air passenger traffic in India may fall 45-50% in FY21 over Covid-19: ICRA
Number of flights up, yet less than a third compared to July 2019: Icra
Air India harassing travels agents selling Vande Bharat tickets: Group
Over 1.5 mn people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said.
On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel demand declined 58 per cent and internationally the fall was 87 per cent, it said.
The Indian aviation industry has witnessed continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in October with a sequential growth (over September) of around 33 per cent to around 52 lakh passengers, Icra said in a release on Friday.
Icra further noted that the capacity deployment in October 2020 at around 52 per cent over the same month last year, is a significant increase over the around 33 per cent capacity deployed in August and around 46 per cent capacity in September this year.
The Civil Aviation Ministry in June had permitted increasing the capacity to 45 per cent with effect from June 27 from a maximum of one-third at the time of resumption of domestic flights from May 25, which was further scaled up to 60 per cent from September 2.
The capacity is expected to go up to 70-75 per cent in the coming days in view of the festive season, the government had said.
According to Icra, the cumulative domestic passenger volumes since the resumption of domestic flight services in a graded manner from May 25, till October 31, was around 16 million.
"The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 to 1,749 on Day 156 (October 26, 2020). For October, the average daily departures were around 1,574, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 3,031 in October 2019, though better than around 1,311 in September 2020," said Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA.
Also, the average number of passengers per flight during October 2020, was 106, as against an average of 131 passengers per flight in October 2019, she said.
Therefore, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of around 68 per cent in October 2020, as against 83.6 per cent in October 2019, that too on a low capacity, she added.
PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.
According to Shah, the PLF for October was higher than 63.2 per cent in September, despite the increase in capacity deployment by around 24 per cent.
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the international passenger traffic, both (inbound and outbound, was 10,96,709 between May 7 (when the services commenced) to October 31, as per Icra.
The international passenger traffic declined 87 per cent to 255,075 year-on-year, though sequentially it improved by about 22 per cent, Icra said in the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU