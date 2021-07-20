Red alert for 5 Maharashtra districts, orange warning for Mumbai: IMD

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; authorities gear up in view of IMD's alert
Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Konkan region
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
IMD issues yellow alert of heavy rainfall for 11 Madhya Pradesh districts
-
The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for five Maharashtra districts, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days.
It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD's Mumbai centre forecast a 'very likely' probability of "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in five districts - Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara. The red alert in these districts was issued for Wednesday and Thursday. Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, the met office said. The IMD describes rainfall as 'very likely' when the probability of the occurrence is 51 to 75 per cent. A red rain alert also means authorities should take preventive actions such as evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue teams. The IMD's orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday says that heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely at a few places in the metropolis.
Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state are likely to receive light to moderate showers till Friday, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU