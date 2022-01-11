Registry officers must know rules like back of one's hand, says SC

-
ALSO READ
Breach in PM Modi's security: Supreme Court to take up matter on Monday
Cases under quashed section of IT Act: SC issues notice to states, UTs
SC asks Punjab HC registry to secure records on security plans for PM visit
Yogi Adityanath -led UP govt seeks 'guidance' on quota for Nishads
Dish TV gets 2 months extension from Registrar of Companies to call AGM
-
Registry officers must know Supreme Court Rules like the back of one's hand, the apex court has said while asking Registrar (Judicial) to issue instructions to officials that there is no need to file an application seeking exemption from surrendering when the order under challenge before the court is only one of cancellation of bail.
Justice P S Narasimha said that as per the Supreme Court Rules, such a requirement exists only for criminal appeals and special leave petitions (SLPs) where the petitioner is 'sentenced to a term of imprisonment'.
The apex court's observations came while dealing with applications for condonation of delay and restoration of the application for exemption from surrendering in a cheating case.
The counsel for the applicant said the apex court Registry insisted on filing an application seeking exemption from surrendering even when the order under challenge before the court is one of cancellation of bail.
When the apex court informed the counsel that the Rule applies only for Criminal Appeals or Special Leave Petitions where the petitioner is 'sentenced to a term of imprisonment' and not to SLP's against cancellation of bail, some lawyers said that they file such applications instead of arguing with the Registry.
"The officers of the Registry must know the Supreme Court Rules like the back of one's hand. Order XXII Rule 5, applies only to cases where the petitioner is 'sentenced to a term of imprisonment' and it cannot be confused with simple orders of cancellation of bail.
"What is disturbing is that a large number of such applications for exemptions are routinely filed when there is no need to adopt such a procedure at all. This has serious consequence of increasing the burden of lawyers, judges and even the Registry. This is apart from loss of respect for law," the apex court said in a recent order.
The top court directed the Registrar (Judicial) to issue formal instructions to the concerned filing, scrutiny and numbering Sections with respect to matters in which Order XX, Rule 3 and Order XXII, Rule 5 will apply. Further, it was instructed not to insist on filing such applications in other cases
While dealing with the case, the top court noted the petitioner was arrested for an offence under Section 420 (cheating) read with 34 (common intention) Indian Penal Code and was granted bail by the high court subject to payment of an amount.
When the petitioner failed to pay the amount, the high court recalled its order granting bail and ordered him to surrender, it noted.
The petitioner then filed an SLP in the Supreme Court against the order and along with it an application for exemption from surrendering was also filed.
The apex court said the advocate should have known that such an application was totally unnecessary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU