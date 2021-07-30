Mumbai reports 326 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths, 366 recoveries today

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
Mumbai's Covid-19 case count drops below 10,000 after 2 days: BMC
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
-
Mumbai reported 326 new coronavirus cases and seven fresh deaths on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 7,35,505 and the toll to 15,808, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise with the Maharashtra government figures, 1,393 COVID-19 infections were removed from the cumulative tally of positive cases and the discharge count, while 65 deaths were added to the toll. Significantly, for the 15th day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases in the city remained below the 500-mark, a period during which fatalities were in the range of five to 14. Mumbai has witnessed a drop in the new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 340 infections and 13 deaths. The civic official said 32,285 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With the discharge of 366 patients, the number of recovered cases jumped to 7,11,073, leaving the financial capital with 5,082 active cases, he said. The official said the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 97 per cent. Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,434 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between July 23 and July 29 was 0.05 per cent, he said. According to the BMC official, Mumbai has only three containment zones in 'chawls' (old row tenements) and slums, whereas the number of sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive) is 55. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU