Cloud cover, light rains to keep Delhi weather pleasant, says IMD

A cloud cover and patchy rains are expected to keep the temperatures within comfortable levels in the capital on Monday, the weather forecast said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On and off light rains will continue in the city over the next six days, the Met department said, adding moderate is likely on Thursday.

recorded 237 mm in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data.

During this month, the precipitation on August 13 (68.2 mm) and August 20 (54.8 mm) accounted for more than 50 percent of the rains.

The capital had gauged 119.6 mm precipitation in August last year, and 206.5 mm in 2018. It recorded 152.2 mm and 122.1 mm in August 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The August rainfall in 2015 and 2014 stood at 195.4 mm and 139.1 mm. The rainfall in August 2013 was 321.4 mm.

Overall this year, the city has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)