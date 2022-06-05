Rijiju claims AAP insulting officials working in tribal affairs ministry

-
Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged the Aam Aadmi Party was insulting officials working in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and claimed according to the ruling party in Delhi, no one should work in the ministry.
In a tweet, the minister shared a short video in which AAP leader Raghav Chadha is purportedly telling an interviewer that 'babus' (bureaucrats) cannot be removed from service and the government can only transfer or post them to different departments.
"The good ones can be rewarded with good postings such as health secretary or home secretary. If a bureaucrat is not doing a good job, he would be sent to say, tribal affairs, on a punishment posting," Chadha said in the video.
But the entire context of the AAP leader's remarks was not available.
"According to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, no one should work in Tribal Affairs Ministry. I appeal all the officers and staff to keep working for the tribals of our country," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.
Switching to Hindi, the law minister urged officials of the ministry to "ignore the insult to their services by Kejriwal's team as we salute your contribution".
