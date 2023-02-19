JUST IN
Rising population a ticking bomb, says ex VHP leader, seeks control laws

He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a law for population control and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of next year's elections

Topics
population | India's population

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Pravin Togadia
Pravin Togadia

Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday described India's rising population as a "ticking time bomb" and stressed the need to formulate a law to prevent its explosion and the resulting adverse effects.

He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a law for population control and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. Togadia, president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, was talking to reporters in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur ahead of addressing a public meeting in Basna area of state's Mahasamund district. When asked about the demand to bring a population control law, Togadia said, "The rising population and population imbalance are a time bomb and when it explodes it will lead to civil wars in cities and villages. Therefore, in order to prevent such a situation there is a need to formulate a population control law." "I believe that Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai will go to the 2024 election after formulating laws regarding population control, UCC and construction of temples in Kashi and Mathura. These moves will not only protect Hindus, but also their (Bharatiya Janata Party's) votes," he added. Replying to another question, he said Bharat is already a Hindu rashtra and we wanted to establish it as a Hindu political state. India is a Hindu majority country and we will not allow Hindus to feel insecure anywhere in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 19:33 IST

