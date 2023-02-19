JUST IN
Under-construction building collapses in Ghaziabad, 4 labourers evacuated
Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Ghaziabad building collapse

ANI  General News 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image

Several labourers were feared trapped after the shuttering of an under-construction building of a factory collapsed in the Roop Nagar area of Loni town in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

As per the initial reports, four injured labourers have been evacuated so far and a rescue operation is going on.

The Police force is present on the spot.

The construction work was being done in the factory in the Roop Nagar area of Loni. When the shuttering was being installed it suddenly fell and many labourers working there were trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 18:40 IST

