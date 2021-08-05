RS adjourned for the day after passage of Essential Defence Services Bill

JUST IN
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the Pegasus controversy and various other issues

Rajya Sabha | Opposition parties | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament

After passing a bill that seeks to prohibit any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in essential defence services, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the Pegasus controversy and various other issues.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 was passed in the Upper House through voice vote. The bill was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 3.

Soon after the bill was cleared, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 11 AM on Friday.

First Published: Thu, August 05 2021. 17:32 IST

