Business Standard

RS pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar, proceedings adjourned for one hour

The iconic singer passed away on Sunday in Mumbai.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

This file photo dated November 25, 2013 shows Lata Mangeshkar speaking at an event hosted by her family in Mumbai. The singer is being treated at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. (PTI photo)
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for an hour after paying homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

He adjourned the proceedings for an hour thereafter.

The iconic singer passed away on Sunday in Mumbai.

First Published: Mon, February 07 2022. 11:05 IST

