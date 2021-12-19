JUST IN
PM Modi offers floral tributes to martyrs on Goa Liberation Day
Russia confirms 27,967 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 27,967 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,214,790, the federal response center said

Russia has confirmed 27,967 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,214,790, the federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 27,967 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions in Russia, including 2,250 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.27%.

Moscow has logged 3,013 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,955 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,825 new cases.

The response center also reported on 1,023 deaths relating to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 297,203.

In the same 24 hours, 32,655 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,984,921.

First Published: Sun, December 19 2021. 15:02 IST

