Russia coronavirus update: 22,804 Covid-19 fresh infections reported

Russia confirmed 22,804 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,288,677, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.
The nationwide death toll grew by 789 to 159,352, while the total recoveries increased by 17,271 to 5,625,890, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,484 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,508,610.
More than 165 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
