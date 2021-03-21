JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19: Schools for classes 9, 10, 11 to remain closed in Tamil Nadu
Business Standard

Russia reports 9,632 new Covid-19 cases, national tally jumps to 4,447,570

Russia registered a total of 9,632 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russia
Photo: Bloomberg

Russia registered a total of 9,632 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,447,570, with 94,659 deaths and 4,060,652 recoveries, the centre said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,728 new cases, taking its total to 1,009,952.

More than 117 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the centre said.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, March 21 2021. 07:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU