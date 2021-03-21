Russia reports 9,632 new Covid-19 cases, national tally jumps to 4,447,570

-
Russia registered a total of 9,632 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.
The national tally has thus increased to 4,447,570, with 94,659 deaths and 4,060,652 recoveries, the centre said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,728 new cases, taking its total to 1,009,952.
More than 117 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the centre said.
