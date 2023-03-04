NC seeks implementation of 33% women reservation in Parliament, assemblies

The women's wing of the on Saturday held a day-long party convention here with its leader Shamima Firdous lashing out at the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor administration for their alleged failure to provide employment to women in Jammu and Kashmir.

Firdous, a former MLA who is the state president of NC's women's wing, advocated the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in and assemblies.

The Centre and the J-K administration have not only failed to provide employment to the women folk but also plunged the weaker sex into a sea of miseries due to their misrule and anti-people policies, she said, addressing the convention at the party headquarters here.

Firdous said there is a dire need to empower the women, especially those living in Jammu and Kashmir who have witnessed and faced the worst period of terror onslaught for over three decades.

In order to empower women the first and foremost essential in today's scenario is the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for the weaker sex in the highest temples of democracy -- and assembly, the NC leader said.

Others who attended the convention included NC women wing provincial president Satwant Dogra, senior party leader Bimla Luthra besides provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta.

Firdous said the young women in J-K are struggling due to the unemployment crisis.

The women across Jammu and Kashmir are facing huge problems and it is the duty of the government to address their concerns and issues at the earliest, she said.

Gupta said the wrong policies of the BJP government have dealt a heavy blow to J-K's prosperity and development, bringing it to an all-time low.

He demanded an immediate rollback of the property tax till the popular government is restored in the Union Territory.

Luthra said every section of society has been suffering due to the wrong policies of the administration with women and youth being the worst hit.

The progress made during the NC rule in J-K has gone down the drain as the works started by the party including those for women empowerment have been brought to a halt due to politics of deceit played by the BJP with the people, she said.

Dogra said while women were already facing huge problems in running their kitchens due to skyrocketing prices, the government continues to hike the LPG price unabated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)