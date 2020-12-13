Salute valour of security personnel who lost lives defending Parl: Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
India-China border row: Rajnath to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday
Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow
It is a landmark day: Rajnath Singh on passage of farm bills in Rajya Sabha
India can give befitting reply if enemy attacks us, says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart, discusses regional security
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.
"Their bravery will also be remembered by the future generations of this country," Singh tweeted.
Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.
"I salute the valour of all the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while steadfastly countering the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001," Singh said.
The terror attack led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU